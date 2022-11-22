Wausau Salvation Army serves free Thanksgiving meal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of people were able to celebrate Thanksgiving early in Wausau Tuesday.
The Salvation Army hosted its annual free Thanksgiving meal, with about 100 people expected to attend.
The meal was open to anyone who needed it, and featured a menu of turkey, potatoes, gravy, and green bean casserole.
Though the Salvation Army is no stranger to serving lunches, officials say this meal provided a chance to build community around the holidays.
"People have some needs that are more than others, some have some blessings that are more than others, but at this event they're all coming together," said Major David Womack.
"It really is about community because that's what Thanksgiving has always been," he added.
The meal was hosted two days before Thanksgiving to allow everyone the chance to be with their family on Thanksgiving Day.