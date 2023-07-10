Wausau school board votes to change secondary school names, colors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- School names and colors will change for Wausau's junior and senior high schools as part of the district's restructuring.
The school board voted Monday to name what will be the lone senior high school, located at Wausau West, "Wausau Senior High."
In turn, Wausau East, which will become a junior high school for grades 8-9, will be named "Wausau Junior High."
The board also voted to not keep the original color schemes at each building, and making the colors a combination of Wausau West's blue primary color and Wausau East's red primary color.
Board members said there would likely be controversy among community members if colors and mascots favored one school over the other, and instead wanted to make an effort to unify the schools and uphold traditions.
The board has also directed the district to move forward with creating focus groups to help select a new mascot, which will include members of staff as well as parents and students.
Several smaller issues like funding and timelines need to be finalized for creating the design and name for the mascot.
The changes would not go into effect until 2025 at the earliest.
