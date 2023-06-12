Wausau School District approves merging of elementary schools for restructure plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District approved for at least four of its elementary schools to merge with four other schools Monday in the latest phase of its restructuring plan.
Rib Mountain, Hewitt-Texas, and Lincoln Elementary Schools are the ones who will be repurposed as different buildings owned by the district. Grant Elementary is intended to be sold.
There has not been a formal designation for what will happen to Franklin, Hawthorn Hills, and John Marshall Elementary Schools.
Per the current plan, Hewitt-Texas would become the site for Red Granite Charter School, whose contract was approved by the school board Monday.
The board intends to reconvene at a later date to make final determinations for the three schools not given designations for their future.
The board also started conversations around possible future interior designs for Wausau West High School, which will become the lone senior high school in the district in 2025.
They discussed potential color schemes and mascots based on what would be required for the school's hallways, lockers, gymnasium, and more.
School board clerk Karen Vandenberg said it was important there is a unified vision moving forward that people can get behind, and serious conversations should happen sooner rather than later.
The district may seek expertise from a marketing firm to help bring about the potential new colors and mascot. It was stated a decision does not need to be made until at least a few months from now.