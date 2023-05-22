Wausau School District restructuring plan update

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Board of Education heard from the Education and Operations Committee on the restructuring plans latest changes, including Montessori getting its very own building.
This latest proposal has the district closing five schools: Rib Mountain, Hewitt-Texas, Hawthorne-Hills, Lincoln, and Grant.
Four schools would be repurposed, and Grant would be sold.
Lincoln will become the new home for the Wausau Montessori School, currently housed with Horace Mann.
Montessori parents spoke to the committee, explaining that this school means everything to their kids.
"Several parents expressed excitement and enthusiasm for their students genuine passion of learning, this enthusiasm stems from the Montessori approach, which encourage students to explore subjects through hands on student led projects that ignite their curiosity and nurture their interests," said one parent.
Others said it's a great opportunity to draw in families and kids into the area.
"Our space over on the east side isn't always accessible to people so to be more centrally located I think is an important way to provide this opportunity to more students in our district," said one parent.
As for other schools, Hawthorn Hills will be merged with Franklin, and the building turned into an early education.
Rib Mountain's students would be going to South Mountain with the building also turning into an early education center.
And Hewitt Texas would merge with Riverview, with the building be offered as a location for a proposed charter school.