Wausau school resource officer begins new role

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's a new face guiding students and staff at schools in Wausau.
Andrew Kutchenriter of the Wausau Police Department is stepping into the role of School Resource Officer at John Muir Middle School for this school year, after Officer Kevin Cornell's retirement this summer.
"Officer Cornell set an outstanding example for me," Kutchenriter said.
Kutchenriter had been previously worked as a patrol officer with the department, and says his old role and new role have multiple common threads.
"My objectives, they don't change. It's just the way that I go about accomplishing those objectives. I'm a presence in the schools. I'm a deterrent, hopefully, for anyone that might potentially want to make the environment an unsafe learning environment," he said.
One commonality you'll see from here on out is his intention to bring a friendly aura to the position, as he demonstrated Thursday afternoon: often wishing students a good weekend as he helped them cross the street. When he shows that side of his personality, he says it will be from the heart.
"I have teachers that set great examples for me. My mom set an outstanding example for me. I try to be as genuine as possible, this isn't an act," he said.
There is also a serious side to the position, which comes with staff and students needing to trust he can be there as a resource.
"I think so much of this assignment is going to rest on just consistent dedication, consistent positivity. I think those two things are going to help me to continually enhance the partnership that I'm having with the school," Kutchenriter said.
He also tells News 9 he wants to help bring a different perspective to how law enforcement are perceived in school environments, and that he's not in the position to only bust troublemakers.
Kutchenriter is a D.C. Everest graduate, and has called the Wausau area his home.