Wausau schools to see bus route adjustments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change.
Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district's bus company, First Student, is apologizing.
First Student issued an apology on Thursday to district families, saying they're sorry for the interruptions to services, and pledging to fix what's wrong.
They said they will be spending the weekend re-constructing their bus routes to minimize cancellations and parent stress.
" Drawing some of the routes and capturing efficiencies, so we can give the service that all of our families deserve with fewer drivers, because the bus driver shortage is really what's at the heart of this problem" said Bob Tess, CFO of Wausau Schools.
The district said the new plans will go into effect this coming week, and any adjustments will be made accordingly.
Parents can stay up to date via the First View app.