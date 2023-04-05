Wausau taking feedback over potential Thomas Street housing project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Wausau is taking in feedback for a possible new housing project.
It's asking residents who live in the area near Thomas Street what types of developments they would like to see fill open land parcels near Emter Street.
The city collected feedback from a small number of people through a visual preference survey at Riverside Park Wednesday.
Previous proposals had been opposed by neighbors, so officials say this type of messaging is intended to keep interests and preferences of everyone in mind.
"It's a balance between having enough people to provide the feedback and the input that really makes a solid development and also making sure that we're not putting too many cooks in the kitchen," said Liz Brodek, the city's development director.
She says the current plan is to present their findings at an upcoming Finance Committee meeting in May, and get the survey in the hands of as many in the area as possible.