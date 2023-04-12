Wausau to heighten City Hall security

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Wausau's City Hall would no longer be accessible to the public; we regret the error.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Changes will be coming to Wausau's City Hall, after the City Council OK'd security updates.
Among the changes approved at Tuesday's meeting are the installation of bullet-resistant glass and a controlled access point into the building, according to WSAU Radio.
There also will be glass-fronted customer service and municipal court windows before the controlled-access point, according to Jean Frankel, assistant to Mayor Katie Rosenberg.
Council members said while it isn't the most ideal situation, it's a necessary one.
"People's actions have caused this, either here or elsewhere, and we're living in a society where we have to admit that not everyone who comes to city hall is necessarily happy about things and they don't always leave happy either," said Lisa Rasmussen, alderwoman for Wausau's 7th District.
Rosenberg said there have been multiple instances where people have been arrested in her office, and police said this move is to prevent a tragedy from occurring.