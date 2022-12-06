Wausau water bills may increase as new treatment facility nears completion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Wausau's water treatment facility likely nearing completion, it may have an effect on customers' bills.
In a memo to the Water Works Commission Tuesday (found on page 15 of this document), Wausau Public Works director Eric Lindman says utility bills may be increasing for residents in 2023 for multiple reasons.
Water rates may increase by 65% and sewer rates may increase by 5%.
The increased water rate is "to implement the remaining increase for the new water treatment facility project," and to be compliant with regulations and operational costs.
The Water Works Commission had discussed potential options to lower that burden on residents, but no action was taken, as there wasn't action planned on the agenda.
"There are a number of improvements lurking in the future that we need that we need to be positioned to manage: the lead service, the PFAS, corrosion," said Maryanne Groat, finance director for the city of Wausau.
The price hikes are not final yet, as there are future meetings necessary to finalize those numbers. The Water Works Commission's next meeting will be in early January.
Lindman also says the new water treatment facility is close to substantial completion and may reach that threshold by the end of this week.
The new facility plans to have technology in place to get rid of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals.
Multiple rounds of testing are still in order before the old facility can be shut down.
"[Wednesday] we will be running the plant at high capacity, between 8 and 9 million gallons a day. That has not been tested through, so that will be for about an 8-hour period, we'll be taking some sampling there."
The new plant had been set to open in October, but delays have cost the city millions.