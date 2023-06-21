Wausau water rate hike approved, begins July 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for the City of Wausau's water utility.
City officials say the increase will begin on July 1st and will not affect sewer rates.
The city reports the average bill will go up by $50 per quarter.
The full rate comparison can be viewed in this document.
This follows an announcement from May, when city officials say the increase is due to continued efforts to combat PFAS.
"We're trying to manage those rates the best that we can," explained Director of Public Works Eric Lindman at the time. "We understand that it's a struggle every time that we raise rates, but we also know that safe clean drinking water is an absolute necessity for public health and safety."