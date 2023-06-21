 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wausau water rate hike approved, begins July 1

PFAS Toolkit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for the City of Wausau's water utility.

City officials say the increase will begin on July 1st and will not affect sewer rates.

The city reports the average bill will go up by $50 per quarter.

The full rate comparison can be viewed in this document.

This follows an announcement from May, when city officials say the increase is due to continued efforts to combat PFAS.

"We're trying to manage those rates the best that we can," explained Director of Public Works Eric Lindman at the time. "We understand that it's a struggle every time that we raise rates, but we also know that safe clean drinking water is an absolute necessity for public health and safety."

