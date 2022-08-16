Wausau waterski show benefits area veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A special waterski show supporting veterans took place at Lake Wausau Tuesday.
The Water Walkers put on their annual event supporting the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which celebrated its tenth year.
It began with a salute to all branches of the military before starting its "Super Mario" themed show.
Mike Thompson, the co-founder of the Honor Flight, says they are proud to partner with the Water Walkers because of the atmosphere they perform in.
"I think they're here for the entertainment, obviously the Water Walkers are awesome, but an awful lot come to support the veterans and their trip of a lifetime," he said.
Admission was free, but donations to the next Honor Flight were being accepted.
If you would like to donate to their cause, you can do so here.