 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely be ongoing during the
morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.

&&

Wausau West curlers building friendly, winning curling culture

  • 0
West Curling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of high school students have built a championship-level curling culture in Wausau.

The Wausau West girls curling team recently defended its crown as the winner of the Tietge Bonspiel, the largest high school curling competition in the country, which took place at the Wausau Curling Club from January 6-7.

"A lot of people, when they look at our team, they're like, 'Oh, that's Wausau West, they're the team to beat,'" said Ava Kleiber, a senior on the girls team.

"It's good to be able to uphold that title and be what other teams strive to be," she added.

The boys team had also won that title the previous year, and consider themselves to be strong this year, due to good support from the girls team.

"We win competitions, we lose competitions, but we always respect each other as players and know we can do better in the future," said Carson Kirsch, a junior on the boys team.

In a sport that heavily values respect, they say a good attitude gets you a long way.

"You see it through with the fact that there's no refs out here, everyone's supposed to have that idealism that you're supposed to play fair, play good, and it's just, it's almost a community that forms with that responsibility too," Kirsch said.

They've built that community over multiple years, and into a culture where anyone can be a winner.

"My first year here, I had never curled before, and I picked up on it pretty easily, and I had never been big on sports, but I really enjoyed it," Kleiber said.

The Warriors have six competitions left before they compete in the state tournament in mid-February.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you