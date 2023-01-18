Wausau West curlers building friendly, winning curling culture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of high school students have built a championship-level curling culture in Wausau.
The Wausau West girls curling team recently defended its crown as the winner of the Tietge Bonspiel, the largest high school curling competition in the country, which took place at the Wausau Curling Club from January 6-7.
"A lot of people, when they look at our team, they're like, 'Oh, that's Wausau West, they're the team to beat,'" said Ava Kleiber, a senior on the girls team.
"It's good to be able to uphold that title and be what other teams strive to be," she added.
The boys team had also won that title the previous year, and consider themselves to be strong this year, due to good support from the girls team.
"We win competitions, we lose competitions, but we always respect each other as players and know we can do better in the future," said Carson Kirsch, a junior on the boys team.
In a sport that heavily values respect, they say a good attitude gets you a long way.
"You see it through with the fact that there's no refs out here, everyone's supposed to have that idealism that you're supposed to play fair, play good, and it's just, it's almost a community that forms with that responsibility too," Kirsch said.
They've built that community over multiple years, and into a culture where anyone can be a winner.
"My first year here, I had never curled before, and I picked up on it pretty easily, and I had never been big on sports, but I really enjoyed it," Kleiber said.
The Warriors have six competitions left before they compete in the state tournament in mid-February.