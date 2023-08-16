 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory until 6:00 AM CDT Monday. This advisory affects
the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wausau West hosts community-building event to kick off football season

  • Updated
  • 0
Meet the Warriors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Families in Wausau got to experience Friday night lights a few days early, through Wausau West High School's "Meet the Warriors Night" at Thom Field Wednesday.

After pre-game ceremonies where the cheerleaders, coaches, and players were individually introduced, kids were invited onto the field to take part in multiple football-themed activities and get autographs.

The festivities were designed around creating relationships with the current players and the ones of the future.

"It's about the kids, it's about getting to know these guys that have been working hard and are going to see at Thom Field, and I think it's a really big testament to the support we have in the community," said Matt Johnson, the head coach of the Wausau West football team.

Fans got to see a full cheer routine and the players run out through a cloud of smoke, creating a full game day experience in a setting the current group hasn't been in yet.

"We don't get to see Thom Field all that often. We practice over at the high school, so this is actually the first time that our kids come over to Thom Field for the year, so getting them here, I think, gets our kids' blood flowing a little bit, gets the juices flowing," Johnson said.

At the end of the day, he says it's all about maintaining a culture of Warrior pride.

"They're the future of our program, and the future of Wausau West and Wausau football, and we're just excited to meet them as much as they're excited to meet the Warriors," Johnson said.

Wausau West opens its season Friday at Superior.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you