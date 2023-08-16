Wausau West hosts community-building event to kick off football season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Families in Wausau got to experience Friday night lights a few days early, through Wausau West High School's "Meet the Warriors Night" at Thom Field Wednesday.
After pre-game ceremonies where the cheerleaders, coaches, and players were individually introduced, kids were invited onto the field to take part in multiple football-themed activities and get autographs.
The festivities were designed around creating relationships with the current players and the ones of the future.
"It's about the kids, it's about getting to know these guys that have been working hard and are going to see at Thom Field, and I think it's a really big testament to the support we have in the community," said Matt Johnson, the head coach of the Wausau West football team.
Fans got to see a full cheer routine and the players run out through a cloud of smoke, creating a full game day experience in a setting the current group hasn't been in yet.
"We don't get to see Thom Field all that often. We practice over at the high school, so this is actually the first time that our kids come over to Thom Field for the year, so getting them here, I think, gets our kids' blood flowing a little bit, gets the juices flowing," Johnson said.
At the end of the day, he says it's all about maintaining a culture of Warrior pride.
"They're the future of our program, and the future of Wausau West and Wausau football, and we're just excited to meet them as much as they're excited to meet the Warriors," Johnson said.
Wausau West opens its season Friday at Superior.