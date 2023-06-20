Wausau Whitewater to host National Open canoe championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Racers from all over will take to the water to compete in the National Open Canoe Slalom Championship taking place June 23 through 25th at Wausau's Whitewater Park.
"Coming to Wausau, there was a time when people had come to Wausau ahead of me for previous events, and they say oh that's a premiere site you really gotta go," said Andrew Westwood, Course Designer and Paddler.
Since they first started hosting the national open they've welcomed paddlers from over 30 countries, Canadian paddler Andrew Westwood is one of them.
"At first I didn't think I was good enough to sort of join into this event, and I fell in love with it right away," said Westwood.
He loved it so much he came back every year.
"I think my first time out here was back in the 90's and ever since then it's become a favourite site," said Westwood.
For locals, the event creates a strong sense of pride to be able to be part of such a special opportunity.
"It's a rare opportunity to take an activity that you like that you enjoy, and that you're passionate about and take it to so many different sites and so many different venues," said Brian Heikenan, Race Chair.
It's an event that creates a camaraderie that's hard to replace.
"One of the things that distinguishes open canoe nationals from some of the other elite level competitions is that this is very much a social event, very much a gathering of old friends," said Heikenan.
And it's not just fun for the paddlers, it's a great spectator sport as well.
"It really is amazing to see these canoes go down the white water run"
"It's neat to see people do what most people can't do," said Visit Wausau director Tim White.
And the competition isn't just for experienced paddlers, they welcome anyone who wants to try it out.