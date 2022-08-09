Wausau woman facing charges in 'straw purchase' of firearms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau woman has been charged with making a false statement while purchasing firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
An indictment returned May 11 claims Ashley Zastrow, 31, made a false statement on a Firearms Transaction Record form while purchasing two firearms on Jan. 13.
It also said Zastrow indicated on the form she was the buyer of the firearms, but was not the actual buyer. Making a false statement while purchasing a firearm is known as a "straw purchase."
Zastrow was arrested Aug. 5 in Marshfield by the Marshfield Police Department and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Madison on Monday. She is in federal custody.
A trial has been set for Dec. 5.
If convicted, Zastrow faces up to five years in federal prison.