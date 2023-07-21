Wausau woman raises money for 'twin' in Ukraine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) Have you ever looked your name up on the internet, and if so, did the results surprise you?
For Wausau native Julie Bunczak, she found that her name doppelganger lives across the planet in a warzone.
“Bunczak is not a common name here in the United States. It’s my husband's families name. And so I was just like well I wonder if there’s anybody else out there in Facebook land who has this name," Bunczak explained.
To her surprise, there was a match 4,300 miles away, and her life couldn't be more different.
“She described that the Russians had come into their home, had taken their money, had taken their technology and were demanding to know where her 22 year old son was, and my 22 year old son was here finishing up a semester at UWSP and getting ready to propose to his girlfriend.” said Bunczak.
Ukrainian Juli Bunchak said “When Russians came to our home they took everything they took money they took all of our phones they took the computer so we were left without anything we were left without even like uh being able to communicate I couldn’t write I couldn’t like call people.”
However, their name wasn't the only thing they shared, both share a passion for theater.
“That was something I noticed about Juli before the war I could tell from her Facebook posts that she was involved with the theater company and I’m I’ve been involved with theater productions around here my children were very involved in theater at Wausau West I was a lecture and fine arts coordinator at UW Marathon County. So there was this commonality there.” said Bunczak
With Juli's husband fighting in the war, and her son working to send paychecks to the Ukrainian army, Bunchak was just happy that someone else cared enough from so far away to start a go fund me page.
Bunchak said “I never expected anything like it and the best part of it is knowing that there are people somewhere far away who actually care and they want to help and this is the best part of this friendship.”
Followed by Bunczak saying “I started the go fund me and my friends and family shared it and I’m just hoping that people in seeing this story and I’m seeing the go fund me that they remember that there is this was going on and that there are people suffering every day because of it.”