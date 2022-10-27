 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wausau woman reported missing in Washington D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Hackel Missing Woman
Mason Dowling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - A Wausau woman going to school in the nation's capital has been reported missing, and police are investigating.

Taylor Hackel - a Newman Catholic Schools graduate - was last seen on Monday in Washington D.C. 

She was reported missing Wednesday.

Hackel is known to be a student at the John Paul II Institute, Catholic University of America.

Taylor's family is asking for privacy at this time while they work with DC Metro police to find her.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you