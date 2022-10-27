Wausau woman reported missing in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - A Wausau woman going to school in the nation's capital has been reported missing, and police are investigating.
Taylor Hackel - a Newman Catholic Schools graduate - was last seen on Monday in Washington D.C.
She was reported missing Wednesday.
Hackel is known to be a student at the John Paul II Institute, Catholic University of America.
Taylor's family is asking for privacy at this time while they work with DC Metro police to find her.
This is a developing story and will be updated.