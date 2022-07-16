Wausau woman who lost her father to suicide hopes 988 will help those in need

WAUSAU, Wi (WAOW)-- The impact of suicide is everlasting, and a Wausau woman is still grieving the loss of her father.
Saturday, a gap in mental health access was filled with the national suicide and crisis lifeline 988 number launched. People in need of help can now call or text the number 988.
While there has always been a national suicide hotline, 988 was created to be easy to remember. The 24/7 line is a new chapter for those struggling, something Kelsey Schultz saw her dad battle for years.
Schultz described her relationship with her father, Chad Godin, as a close one.
"I still feel like I got the call this morning it doesn't ever go away," Schultz said.
Godin died on July 29, 2021, and as we inch closer to the first anniversary of his death, Schultz decided the best way to honor his life and share his story was to involve the community. She created the "It's A Beautiful Day To Be Me" walk to raise awareness for suicide and mental health crisis.
Schultz said she hopes by sharing her father's story those struggling will realize they are not alone.
"What really hurt me the most was that he was in a place on his own feeling so dark and so lonely and he just didn't think there was anything else for him," Schultz said.
As the 988 lifeline launches nationwide it is offering resources for those who might not be able to access mental health services elsewhere. Schultz says the phone number will be there for people in their darkest moments.
"When my dad was in that dark time in his house by himself that night it really could have given him a friend something to lean on in those moments when he was at his lowest," Schultz said.
The "It's A Beautiful Day To Be Me" walk will take place at 10 A.M on July 30th, 2022 at Znoeff Park in Stevens Point. There will be music, raffle baskets and small business vendors.
All proceeds from the walk will go to Prevent Suicide Portage County.