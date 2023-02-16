Wausau, Wood County governments selected for student consultant program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- College students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison will soon be helping multiple area governments on projects through the "UniverCity Year" program.
The city of Wausau and Wood County were among those selected to utilize the program for 2023.
It's offered to students in Madison as a capstone course, giving them experience acting as consultants for municipalities that want to address certain issues but don't have the reach to do so themselves.
"They want to get something started and they don't know where to start or whatever it is, and a lot of times, local governments rely on consultants to do a lot of work with them," explained Gavin Luter, the managing director for the UniverCity Alliance with the university, who runs the program.
It helps give students real-world experience while in college right before they enter the "real world."
"Students actually need help with being ready for the workforce, so why not have them work on real projects that get them connected with real issues that were defined by particular communities?" Luter said.
Marathon County took part in the program last year, and used it to cover a wide spectrum of issues, from hiring emergency workers to creating logistics for construction projects.
"This particular program gave us that ability to get really good work out of students that were in different disciplines," said Dave Mack, the program manager for the Marathon County Conservation, Planning, & Zoning Department.
He says the broad spectrum of topics the county could cover was one of the top selling points for inviting them to apply, and the county plans on carrying momentum from that time into the future.
As for the new governments set to utilize the program, Mack says they will be best served to step back and let the young people show what they're made of.
"They are soon to be out in the marketplace looking for jobs, you may be the ones hiring them. So they have the capacity to do the work, work on the definition of your project, and make sure that it's very specific, and then they'll find a home for it at the university level," he said.
In all, the Village of Cottage Grove, Eau Claire County, City of Marinette, City of Milton, City of River Falls, Village of Shorewood, and St. Croix County will join Wausau and Wood County in partnering with the university.