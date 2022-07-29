 Skip to main content
Wausau's Laurel Cooper among American Red Cross workers helping flood victims

  Updated
At least 16 people are dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding, and the death toll is expected to rise

A group of stranded people are rescued from the flood waters in Jackson, Kentucky.

 Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW) -- The American Red Cross is responding to this week’s devastating flooding in Missouri and Kentucky, including Wausau resident Laurel Cooper and Fox Cities resident Mark Gallert.

Trained disaster workers are on the ground in both states, providing shelter, food and comfort to those affected and urging people to prepare now as the threat for additional flooding continues.

Cooper and Gabbert will both be deployed to Kentucky on Saturday morning to help the hundreds displaced by flooding. 

"It's not a walk in the park by any means. We go there and see people at there lowest, they don't know which way to turn or what they're going to do next," said Cooper. 

Deadly flooding continues to inundate eastern Kentucky, destroying homes and hindering water rescues in the region, according to a press release from the American Red Cross. Some areas have already seen more than 10 inches of rain and as much as five additional inches may fall over the next several days, leading to more destruction.

Trained Red Cross disaster workers are working alongside state and local partners to provide assistance to those affected, and the Red Cross is deploying additional disaster teams and relief supplies to the area.

Nine shelters are open where more than 265 people spent Thursday night, the press release stated. The Red Cross will help assess the damage when it is safe to do so.

In Missouri, record-breaking rain fell on the St. Louis area earlier this week, trapping people in vehicles and homes, leading to hundreds of water rescues. The Red Cross is providing shelter, meals and support to those impacted with the flooding. 

