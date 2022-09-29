Wausau's Pink Volley match continues breast cancer fight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rivals on the court, but united against breast cancer.
Wausau West and Wausau East High School students and supporters were both decked out in their pink to support breast cancer research at their annual volleyball match Thursday.
This event came from small beginnings, but co-founder Ellie Welles says it has grown exponentially.
"My senior year of high school, one of my friends reached out to me from West, she was a senior captain that year. She said, 'I have this idea: how about we turn our crosstown rivalry match into something special?" she said.
That was back in 2008; it has raised more than $100,000 for research efforts since.
As both schools continue to host, with this incarnation of the rivalry at Wausau East, people keep coming to continue the fight, whether they or someone they know is affected.
"I mean, since this game started, my own mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she's now in remission, which is wonderful," Welles said. "I can just see how it impacts everybody and how happy it makes everybody," she added.
There was also a silent auction and 50/50 raffle that people could contribute to.
Welles hoped everyone could find reason to show support to those who are fighting that battle in subtle ways, as this event has kept the fight relevant.
"I think women going through breast cancer treatments and people that are in remission are just so appreciative of this game and what it stands for," Welles said.
On this night, there may not have been anyone more appreciative than Jenny Gibson, who is dealing with her own breast cancer treatment.
Gibson was given a check by K-Tech Charities to show solidarity with her before Thursday's match.
"We can do it everybody!" she said triumphantly after being acknowledged by the crowd.
Wausau East would go on to win the match 3-1.