Ways to safely donate towards Hurricane Ian relief

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- President Joe Biden said on Thursday, early reports from Hurricane Ian show substantial loss of life. In the storm's wake, many are looking to help, but the Better Business Bureau encourages using some caution.
Susan Bach, Northeastern Regional Director with Better Business Bureau (BBB), suggests researching any charities or websites, you plan to donate through.
"You want to make sure that you choose a site that does a good job of vetting those individuals," Bach said.
The BBB Wise Giving Alliance is a resource those looking to donate can use to verify the truthfulness of the site or charity. They also have a vetted list of outlets to donate to on their website.
The Florida Disaster Relief fund was activated Wednesday. A private state-run site to donate toward hurricane relief. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is asking people to donate financially at this time rather than sending supplies to the state.
"It's much better to donate financially rather than sending items," DeSantis said.