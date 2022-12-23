 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

We Energies asking customers to lower thermostats

(WAOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees immediately.

They say this comes after an interstate pipeline supplier who provides natural gas to the company experienced a "significant equipment failure," which is limiting fuel they are sending to We Energies.

They say lowering the thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees will allow customers to stay safe and warm, as well as helping to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."

The company said they expect the shortage to last through the rest of Friday and that they will reassess Saturday.

