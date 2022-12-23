We Energies asking customers to lower thermostats

(WAOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees immediately.
They say this comes after an interstate pipeline supplier who provides natural gas to the company experienced a "significant equipment failure," which is limiting fuel they are sending to We Energies.
They say lowering the thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees will allow customers to stay safe and warm, as well as helping to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."
The company said they expect the shortage to last through the rest of Friday and that they will reassess Saturday.