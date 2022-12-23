We Energies asking customers to lower thermostats

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&