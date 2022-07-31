Weekend fire damages multiple residential buildings

NEKOOSA, WI. (WAOW)-- A garage fire in Nekoosa hits several residential buildings in its path.
Saturday night, Charlene and James Kutella were watching the Brewer's game when they were alerted to a fire in their neighbor's garage and quickly evacuated the house.
When the Nekoosa Fire Department arrived on the scene the garage was fully engulfed. Eventually, those flames hit two homes and another garage.
"The garage was very close proximity to both houses they were within ten feet of the garage was fully engulfed before we got here," Nekoosa Fire Chief Mike Hartje said.
For 58 years, the Kutellas have lived in their house on South Section Street, filling their home with memories, laughter and priceless mementos. Charlene said she had a lot to be thankful for Saturday night, for being able to get out of the house before the fire started, and for the firefighters who were able to retrieve important documents and memories.
Firefighters on scene Saturday night were able to save medical information, photos of the Kutella's great-grandchildren and an American flag gifted to Charlene by her son after he returned from Kuwait.
Both James and Charlene noted after the fire, community members came out to help. Neighbors offer a helping hand and a distracting conversation from the smoke and water across the street.
Since the fire, there have been no reported injuries, and all pets have been found. Eight fire departments and three emergency medical services agencies came to help.
The fire was contained in under an hour this is an ongoing investigation.