Weekly Cup of Coffee awards area Vietnam War veterans

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) – The Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to honor area veterans that served in the Vietnam War.
Veterans who served during the Vietnam War received a Vietnam Lapel Pin at the ceremony.
In 2017, Former President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designating March 29 every year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Each Wednesday area veterans come to Denny’s in Rothschild.
With the supportive community, it brings everyone together, said Mike Heilmann, Director of the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group.
“About three million veterans from that era that are not with us anymore, and they were never thanked, and that's kind of why this program came about. In the American legion and VFW they all do something similar to thank those veterans," Heilmann said. “Now in the last ten years or so, veterans are becoming more popular from the Vietnam era. People thank them a lot, they wear hats at restaurants, and sometimes people even buy them breakfast.”
With many coming from all branches of the U.S. Military, Heilmann said that not all of the veterans talk about the war.
“They like to come here (Denny’s) because there are a lot of the comrades here, and they can talk about things about that they did in service," he said. "But a lot of them talk about work, jobs, families, grandchildren, they don’t really talk about the war experience."
John Wallman, a U.S. Navy veteran spoke at Wednesday's ceremony:
“It's all so therapeutic to be here with each other, because these men and women will have my back and I will have their back, that type of thing. I can come here and I don't have to worry about if somebody is going to jump on me or make my day worse." said Willman, who served in the Vietnam War. "They say it’s not always about the war that brings (veterans) together every week for breakfast, but joining along other veterans every Wednesday and for this event is meaningful."