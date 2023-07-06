Weston's 'Meatfest' supporting child with rare condition

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — Through the simple act of eating barbecue, you can help a local family in need this weekend.
Now in its 12th year, Meatfest has carved a legacy for itself in the Wausau area through a lot of hard work from Kim Lemke and his family. This year, his efforts will go towards a greater cause.
"This whole thing pulled at my heartstrings from the first benefit that they did," Lemke said.
Family friends of his, Jennifer and Jordan, have had their lives completely changed over the past year.
Their son Cashton was born mostly deprived of blood and oxygen and has needed constant medical attention, forcing his mother Jennifer to quit her job.
Jennifer tells News 9 he was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and they are planning to pay out of pocket for a big medical trip to Mexico later this year.
A portion of proceeds from this year's Meatfest will directly support Cashton and his family, meaning every rib, brisket, sandwich and side will benefit his fight.
"If we can do something just a little bit special for somebody else, that's most important to me," Lemke said.
Jennifer says she has been grateful for the support their family has received so far, and calls Lemke's decision to donate 'gracious'.
Meatfest takes place at Dale's Weston Lanes, and opens at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
If you can't make it but would like to donate to the cause, click here.