What naloxone is, what could happen if sold over the counter

(WAOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration is mulling letting Narcan, a drug that can reduce the effects of opiate overdoses, be sold over the counter in a spray form.
Also known as naloxone, it opens up the airways, helping people breathe and regain consciousness if they're suffering an overdose.
EMS workers can administer the drug when on emergency calls, and it only works when opiates are involved.
With fentanyl becoming more prevalent, Lt. Jared Linke of Riverside Fire District says offering Narcan over the counter could be another method of preventing overdoses, since they can happen to anyone.
"A lot of times, elderly people with dementia who are prescribed narcotics might forget that they've taken a medication and take it again and again. They're just as at risk of overdosing as anyone else," he said.
If it does get approved for over the counter use, Linke says EMS workers will continue to have it on hand, in case someone needs it.
The FDA is expected to make a final decision on whether the spray will hit shelves in late March.