What to do outside with snowmobile trails closed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With all the snowmobile trails closed in Marathon County, you are not all out of luck for finding winter recreation, but time and options are running thin.
Fat tire biking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing trails are either closed or limited in places like Nine Mile Forest, due to ice on those trails.
All outdoor ice rinks in Wausau are also closed as of Tuesday due to poor conditions.
You can always go for a walk or go ice fishing, as long as the conditions properly allow for it.
However, if you're looking for thrill-seeking fun akin to snowmobiling, your best bet may be tubing.
"This week we had some rain and did have to pump a little bit of water out of the base, but things have been tilled and groomed and are up and running, so Sylvan [Hill] is probably your best opportunity right now for something within our department," said Andrew Sims, the assistant director of operations for Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.
Many outdoor recreation activities rely on snow to supplement the ground, except for tubing at Sylvan Hill, as the county makes snow for that hill.
Marathon Park Ice Arena also has open skate time six days per week until early March.