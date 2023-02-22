 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

What you should do if you slide off or get stuck

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since sliding off the road is not something we can always control, if you have to drive in a high-snow event, you can do a few things before venturing out in case you do slide off or get stuck.

Joe Rader, Jr. of Joe Rader Towing says you should make sure your car is filled with gas and you have enough cold-weather gear in your car in case you have to wait a while for help.

If you've called for help, stay in your car as it comes to you, especially if you are near a busy highway.

Once your help arrives, do your best to follow their instructions so you can get out safely and intact.

"If you do end up in the ditch and you call for help and someone stops by, a Good Samaritan, to help you out, make sure you let us know so we're not wasting time trying to get to you and find you when you're not even there," Rader, Jr. added.

You should also keep your hazard lights on so oncoming drivers can see you and you're visible to your help.

If you are driving and see a rescue happening, do your best to move over and give them space.

If you happen to be stuck in a county that has an active tow ban, you may have to wait longer for service.

