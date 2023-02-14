What's next as Wausau school restructure plan is approved

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the wake of Monday's school board vote, the Wausau School District can now start properly planning for restructuring its school system.
"As far as what's next, is a lot of work," said superintendent Keith Hilts.
The district now has the task of battling multiple logistical hurdles as it hopes to have its new system in place by 2025, including what will be learned in the classroom.
"That curriculum will drive student course selection, that drives staffing, that drives scheduling, so that's going to be a really critical piece," Hilts said.
The board voted to recommend grades five through seven be taught at John Muir Middle School and Horace Mann Middle School, those in grades eight and nine would go to Wausau East's campus, and Wausau West will be the lone remaining senior high school.
According to an e-mail to parents, five elementary schools will be forced to closed and merge with other schools. Those are Hewitt-Texas, Lincoln, Grant, Franklin or Hawthorn Hills, and Rib Mountain Elementary Schools. There will need to be further discussions at the school board level surrounding this topic.
Early indications from the district are it plans to keep those students together as much as possible.
"What that will do is honor the relationships that students have already created, that staff have already created, and allow them to do this merger together," Hilts said.
Though the school board vote is final, should something come up that forces a reevaluation, he says the board will look into it.
In the meantime, the district recommends parents keep asking questions to guide their concerns.
"We intend to continue with the open transparent collaborative dialogue on this issue as we have in the past, we intend to continue that moving forward," Hilts said.
Some district parents could not appear on camera for this story, but tell News 9 they are disappointed in the board's decision to restructure and that it does not represent what the community is asking for.
Parents can leave feedback directly with the district or continue to attend board meetings, which regularly occur on the second Monday of each month.