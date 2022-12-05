Whiting property taxes, values receive large increase

WHITING, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in Whiting, your property value and your tax bill just went up.
The village Board of Trustees recently finalized its budget, and after reassessing, values went up by 40% for 2023.
This has caused the village's overall budget, and the requisite property tax fees, to go up by more than 20%.
There had not been an assessment done in the last eight years, requiring a full reassessment.
The budget increase was also accounting for a large construction project on Post Road, or Business 51.
Some residents tell News 9 they are disappointed in the board's actions that have led to the tax increases.
The next Board of Trustees meeting is on December 13.