WI-DHS seeking public input on use of $15 million in JUUL settlement funds 

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin DHS is looking for your input on how to spend $15 million dollars awarded as part of a multi-state settlement against makers of the popular vaping company JUUL.
The primary goal is to hear public input on how to best spend the money on educational and prevention of use in young people, but they also want to reach out to adults who continue to supply these products to underage users.
In addition, they are looking to work with retailers, as Wisconsin remains one of just nine states who has not adopted the federal law of 21 years old to purchase tobacco and nicotine. That law was passed in 2019.
"What would really make them successful is that people from all over the state would jump on and explain what they are experiencing in their communities." Said Gina Larsen, a spokesperson for the Tobacco Prevention Program. "...the density of retailers and vape shops. What is going on in their schools and in their families. In their friend groups. We want young people to come on and explain what they are experiencing in their high schools and how they think they might be able to help their peers."
And though progress has regressed, they believe they can make a positive impact once again.
We had successfully decreased the rate of high school smoking of conventional cigarettes from a high of over 30% in 2000 and smoking cigarettes in high school was at 2%. Young people in high school are vaping at a rate of almost 11%. We believe there is hope and help, we have done this before!"
The first of three 90 minute listening sessions will start today at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom. You must register before hand, and a survey is available for anyone who cannot make the sessions.
Session Dates are as follows;
Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
RELATED LINKS:
Registration: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobacco/index.htm
Survey: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7385680/JUUL-Settlement-Funds
Survey deadline is August 16, 2023.
Tobacco is Changing: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobaccoischanging/index.htm