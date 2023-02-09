WIC speaks on switching baby formula

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the baby formula shortage starting to level out, parents can start switching their babies to different formulas.
WIC in Wausau used to use Similac, and made the switch to Enfamil after the shortage. Now, they're saying parents can switch their babies back.
They said the best technique is to slowly integrate more of the new formula into the old one, so the baby's digestive system has time to get used to the new one.
"we generally recommend that families do the transition slow if they're able to, so if a family makes a six ounce bottle at a feeding, they could start by doing five ounces of the formula that the infant is currently on, and one ounce of the new formula," said Suzanne Polacek, Service Line Manager at WIC.
Once the baby gets used to the mixture, more of the new formula can be added.
Timelines will vary for different babies, if you see any cause for concern, call your child's primary care doctor immediately.