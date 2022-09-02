Wild rice being harvested in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wild rice harvest season is here in Central Wisconsin.
Greg Johnson, who teaches Ojibwe language and culture in Lac du Flambeau, had an unexpected, but pleasant surprise, to see that wild rice is growing in Wausau.
"It makes me feel really good to see this wild rice making a comeback," said Johnson.
"Wild rice in our language is called manoomin, which means 'the good seed.'"
Johnson said he noticed the wild rice patch a few weeks ago, and this week, came down to harvest the rice with his son.
"And so we have cars everywhere, we have airplanes flying around, we have all these people going about their daily lives. But here, we get to slow down, there's no electronics, there's no motor on the boat, it's all paddle, push-pole."
Two cedar sticks are used to knock the rice into the boat.
He said for it to grow a little better, it has to have interactions with people.
"And when we knock that rice, some of it goes in the boat and some of it spreads around," said Johnson.
"It's time to show everybody else down here that this is still considered Ojibwe country in our minds, this is part of the territory where we lived and we want to continue to do those things where our ancestors did them."
He also asked people to to be aware of wild rice, like when you're out boating.
"What you're knocking over and what you're polluting is food for me and my family."
