Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marathon,
Menominee, central Oconto, southern Langlade and western Shawano
Counties through 115 AM CDT...

At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Antigo to near Wittenberg to Bevent.
Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Antigo, Bevent, Wittenberg, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Gardner Dam
Scout Camp, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit and South Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Wild rice being harvested in Wausau

  • Updated
  • 0
Jade Henschel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wild rice harvest season is here in Central Wisconsin.

Greg Johnson, who teaches Ojibwe language and culture in Lac du Flambeau, had an unexpected, but pleasant surprise, to see that wild rice is growing in Wausau. 

"It makes me feel really good to see this wild rice making a comeback," said Johnson.

"Wild rice in our language is called manoomin, which means 'the good seed.'"

Johnson said he noticed the wild rice patch a few weeks ago, and this week, came down to harvest the rice with his son.

"And so we have cars everywhere, we have airplanes flying around, we have all these people going about their daily lives. But here, we get to slow down, there's no electronics, there's no motor on the boat, it's all paddle, push-pole."

Two cedar sticks are used to knock the rice into the boat.

He said for it to grow a little better, it has to have interactions with people.

"And when we knock that rice, some of it goes in the boat and some of it spreads around," said Johnson.

"It's time to show everybody else down here that this is still considered Ojibwe country in our minds, this is part of the territory where we lived and we want to continue to do those things where our ancestors did them."

He also asked people to to be aware of wild rice, like when you're out boating.

"What you're knocking over and what you're polluting is food for me and my family."

If you are interested in harvesting wild rice, you can click here for more information.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to jhenschel@waow.com 