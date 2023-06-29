Wildfire smoke impacting aerial medical transportation

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The effects of this week's wildfire smoke in Central Wisconsin played its part on life-saving efforts.
Chad Eckhardt, the Base Aviation Manager from Aspirus, says the thickness of the smoke impacts whether they can air-lift people to hospitals.
"When the visibility gets down below our company minimums, we're unable to fly," Eckhardt said.
The alternative would be using traditional ambulances, which is often the slower option.
Eckhardt says pilots go through extensive training for situations where visibility is less than ideal, since conditions can change quickly.
"The weather here in Wisconsin is very diverse. We can leave from here and it looks really good, no problem, and on the way to Rhinelander, it can change three times along the way, so we have to be prepared, we have to use our local knowledge," he said.
No matter the condition in the sky, he says being prepared to act quickly is paramount for saving lives.
"We're always thinking ahead of 'What's my out?' If something happens along the way, how do I react to that and make sure that our patient care is our number one concern," Eckhardt said.
