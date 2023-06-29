 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wildfire smoke impacting aerial medical transportation

Aspirus MedEvac

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The effects of this week's wildfire smoke in Central Wisconsin played its part on life-saving efforts.

Chad Eckhardt, the Base Aviation Manager from Aspirus, says the thickness of the smoke impacts whether they can air-lift people to hospitals.

"When the visibility gets down below our company minimums, we're unable to fly," Eckhardt said.

The alternative would be using traditional ambulances, which is often the slower option.

Eckhardt says pilots go through extensive training for situations where visibility is less than ideal, since conditions can change quickly.

"The weather here in Wisconsin is very diverse. We can leave from here and it looks really good, no problem, and on the way to Rhinelander, it can change three times along the way, so we have to be prepared, we have to use our local knowledge," he said.

No matter the condition in the sky, he says being prepared to act quickly is paramount for saving lives.

"We're always thinking ahead of 'What's my out?' If something happens along the way, how do I react to that and make sure that our patient care is our number one concern," Eckhardt said.

