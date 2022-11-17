Wildlife experts warn against use of lead ammunition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wildlife experts are sounding the alarm as hunting season gets into full swing.
They're urging people not to use lead ammunition while hunting, that it can be toxic to wildlife, especially birds and raptors.
The animals could either be shot with the pellets or they could ingest fragments left on the ground.
The pellets poison the animals, and can be deadly.
"You know sometimes it's hard to get through to people because they say oh there's more eagles now than there ever were, so it can't be that big of a deal, but those people have never had an eagle die in their hands from lead poisoning." said Mark Naniot, Director of Rehabilitation with Wild Instincts.
He said there are copper pellet alternatives that are safer for animals that hunters can use, and if you come across a sick animal, to give them a call at (715) 362- 9453