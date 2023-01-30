Wind turbine discussion hosted in Marathon County

JOHNSON, Wis. (WAOW) -- People in Marathon County gathered to discuss big potential changes that could be coming.
It's all abut bringing wind turbines to the area after being approached by a renewable energy company.
Normal Beran's family farm has been around for a hundred years.
Two weeks ago, he opened his front door to find a representative of Invenergy, a renewable energy company, asking if he would be interested in being paid to have wind turbines installed on his land.
"I just don't think we need them in this area," said Beran.
He received an easement a few days later, and with the help of his son, found issues in the agreement.
"It says one thing, and then you dig three pages back and it's completely different, it'll switch, they're actually putting liability on the farmer." said Beran.
That liability could mean if someone were to sue over the turbine, Invenergy wouldn't be the only entity being sued.
Beran isn't the only one, dozens of farmers in the area had been approached with a similar proposal, with minimal information given, and no communication within the county.
"There was no public meeting, there was nothing, nobody knew about it, I handed out flyers at the town recycling center, I handed out flyers the other day at church," said Beran.
The proposal from Invenergy? A wind project, which would install 30 to 35, 600 foot tall wind turbines, nearly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty.
Where they're built would depend on which landowners sign contracts, to be paid per acre, every year.
If someone were to sign, a turbine can be built within 600 feet of their home, if they don't sign, within 1,200 feet.
But farmers have concerns about their property value with these turbines.
"You know, your land, your value goes down, so I don't know how they figure this is good for the area," said Beran.
When asked about their goal for the wind project in Central Wisconsin, Invenergy responded:
"Invenergy is a leading developer of wind projects nationwide and has a long tradition of responsibly developing wind and solar projects across Wisconsin. Invenergy is seeking to bring significant economic opportunity to farming families in Marathon County, along with millions of dollars in tax revenues and hundreds of jobs during construction." - Cooper Johnson, Senior Manager of Renewable Development, Invenergy
Johnson said the turbines would generate enough clean energy to power over 45 thousand American homes.