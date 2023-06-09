Wings Over Wausau returns for second year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The second annual Wings Over Wausau event will return to Wausau on June 16th and 17th at the Wausau airport.
The event will feature a petting zoo, kid's games and activities, a professional airshow, the area's largest fireworks show, and more.
On Saturday, there will be the Wausau Wing Competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the "Run the Runway 5k" starting at 8 a.m. You can register for both events here.
“We are excited to host Wings Over Wausau for the second year and look forward to holding this event each year," said Executive Director of Wausau Events Alissandra Aderholdt. “We have added many new activities this year and we cannot wait to welcome the public to the airport soon.”
The fun runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free.