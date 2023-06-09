 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Wings Over Wausau returns for second year

  • Updated
  • 0
Wausau Events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The second annual Wings Over Wausau event will return to Wausau on June 16th and 17th at the Wausau airport.

The event will feature a petting zoo, kid's games and activities, a professional airshow, the area's largest fireworks show, and more.

On Saturday, there will be the Wausau Wing Competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the "Run the Runway 5k" starting at 8 a.m. You can register for both events here

“We are excited to host Wings Over Wausau for the second year and look forward to holding this event each year," said Executive Director of Wausau Events Alissandra Aderholdt. “We have added many new activities this year and we cannot wait to welcome the public to the airport soon.”

The fun runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you