Wings Over Wausau takes off for year two

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The aerial showcase of Wings Over Wausau has returned to the Wausau Downtown Airport for its second year.
For Jody Graffunder of the Red Star Pilots Association, it was about time Central Wisconsin host something like this.
"I've wanted to be a pilot ever since I can remember. I actually grew up in Abbotsford as a farm boy and looking up in the sky and watching the airplanes going over and wondering what it was all about," he said.
After a year of refining, the event has plenty for everyone to do, from taking in the air shows, to taking a scenic ride up in an airplane before and after the shows, to lots of activities for kids.
It's partly a showcase for pilots to pull off their inner Maverick from Top Gun, but it's also an opportunity to help spark interest in the next generation of pilots.
"I love sharing aviation, and getting kids the opportunity to see the aircraft up close and personal is a real joy," Graffunder said.
Despite air quality being a factor, event leaders say things cleared up well enough to do everything as scheduled, including the 5K race Saturday.
"We're not concerned about the smoke at all, but we are looking forward to having a great event. It's going to be beautiful weather, so aside from the smoke, everything should be perfect," said Alissandra Aderholdt, the executive director of Wausau Events.
Admission is $5 per person, and there will be fireworks and a twilight air show on both Friday and Saturday.