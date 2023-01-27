Winter Brew Fest returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Winter Brew Fest was back in Wausau and drew dozens of people to the Jefferson Street Inn Banquet Center on Friday evening.
Numerous area breweries were on site with beer samples.
There was also live music and food.
William Bertram, an event attendee, shared what his experience was like.
"It's a cold, miserable night so its a nice night to be inside and having a cold beer," Bertram said.
The event sold out.
There are activities planned for Saturday, January 28 in the 400 Block for Winter Fest.