Winter weather car care

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall tonight through
Thursday. The second phase will consist of lighter snow, but very
windy conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow and near
blizzard conditions in open areas. Finally, very cold air will surge
into the area on the strong northwest winds, resulting in bitterly
cold wind chills.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard
conditions in open areas. Thursday afternoon into Saturday
morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times through Thursday. Travel conditions could
become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday night when
winds increase. The strong winds will result in widespread blowing
and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero visibility at times in
open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected through Thursday. Dangerous
travel conditions are possible Thursday night through Friday night
as winds increase. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Winter weather car care

  • 0
Winter car care

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the winter weather rolling in, area mechanics are reminding people to be mindful of winter car care. 

Experts advise you to keep your gas tank at least a quarter full, to prevent gas lines from freezing. 

Also to keep a watchful eye on your tire pressure. 

"With every ten degrees your tire pressure will drop one pound, so if you get a big fluctuation in one day you could lose a couple pounds of pressure in your tires so definitely keep an eye out." said Cary Romanowski, manager at Jay's Auto Repair. 

He said driving on low tire pressure can lead to wearing out your tires, or can even lead to traction and problems driving. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 