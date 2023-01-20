WIPPS releases diversity survey results

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Results are in for a diversity survey study conducted right here.
The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service randomly surveyed over a thousand Wisconsinites in Marathon and Lincoln counties to gauge attitudes and perception toward diversity, inclusion, and community welcomen-ess.
It's all to facilitate conversation within the community.
"Honestly, I think we all felt that the survey wasn't going to solve any problems it's more of a beginning point of some hopefully helpful community conversations around these issues," said Eric Giordano, Executive Director of WIPPS.
Over 1,500 residents were surveyed, and data showed many different trends, including age disparities.
"We definitely saw a strong correlation between people's age and their feelings of trust and comfort around people who are different from them," said Giordano.
The survey was open to the public and was both mailed and online, all responses were anonymous.