Wisconsin breaks records for tourism in 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- No matter the attraction, the latest numbers are showing that Wisconsin hosted a record number of tourists last year and more.
"If you look out here you see a lot of green, a lot of water, and that did translate into other types of green for us," said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.
Wisconsin broke records in 2022, bringing in nearly $24 billion from tourism impact alone which is 13% higher than 2021.
Adding to that, the Badger State pulled in $1.5 billion from state and local taxes, $1.3 billion in federal taxes, and the state hosted over 110 million visits from those out-of-state.
Business owners said that a push for the great outdoors has been great for business.
"We've seen just a really big push for outdoor recreation in this area, but also state wide," said General Manager of Granite Peak Ski Resort, Greg Fisher.
Which really helps out places like Granite Peak. The resort said this is one of the best years they've ever had.
"Overall the winter was really really quite good for us this past season, and the season before," said Fisher.
They expect to continue to see the business boom.
"Moving forward, people are seeing the value in our season passes because we're seeing huge growth in that area," said Fisher. "Not only from locals, but season pass holders as far as St. Louis, Missouri."
Visit Wausau said the push for outdoor activities also brings in tourists to check out restaurants and stay for the night, which can get new businesses like the Velveteen Plum an extra push.
"Where we are at the Velveteen Plum, having this outdoor experience of dining and overlooking the whole greater Wausau area with Rib Mountain in the background, and all the woods. Yeah, the partners get it right," said White.
White said that COVID had a big impact. With so many stuck inside for so long, it once again brought to light Wisconsinites love for the great outdoors.
"What happened was people really started to discover, 'hey it's the great outdoors,'" said White.
White said that Marathon County ranks 12th amongst all counties in the state, and in 2023 and beyond, they're hoping to crack the top 10 and stay there.