Wisconsin DFI warning investors to not use FTX sites

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is now cautioning cryptocurrency investors from using certain websites.
Officials say the sites FTX.US and FTX.COM may be corrupted by malware.
FTX had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.
DFI Attorney Supervisor Robin Jacobs recommends investors be vigilant where they put their money and do research before making any financial decisions.
"If you do a Google search for the name of the coin you're thinking of investing in or the business, and Google the words 'complaint' or 'scam' or 'review' just to see what you can find, just by doing your own research," Jacobs said.
Investors should also keep watch of "reload scams" that promise paying back sums of cryptocurrency that are locked in separate accounts.
For more information on investor education, click here or if you would like to report a concern to the DPI, you can follow that link or call 608-266-2139.