Wisconsin Elections Commission passes new guidance for disabled voters

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission has issued new guidance for voters with disabilities.

People that are assisting a voter that cannot physically turn in their ballot have to identify themselves as an "agent," and there are stipulations for who can and cannot perform that role.

Those stipulations include they cannot be the voter's "employer, an agent of their employer, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union."

Discussion lasted nearly two hours, including multiple proposed amendments that failed.

This special meeting from the WEC comes after a federal judge ruled that voters with disabilities are able to receive help turning in ballots.

