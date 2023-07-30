Wisconsin Policy Forum researches dual credit programs and how it impacts students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For many students, dual credit programs help them get a head start on their post high school education.
A recent study shows many students aren't getting to use those credits at the college level because some schools don't accept them.
“Are they just as prepared as if they had done this in a more traditional way as opposed to getting some of this credit and credentialing when they’re in their high school years.” said WPF Researcher Donald Cramer.
25% of high school students in the badger state are involved in dual credit in some way.
Of the seventy thousand students the Wisconsin policy forum looked at, fifty thousand of them are enrolled in technical schools.
Researchers wanted to dive into how these programs are run
"With it growing so much there’s always some question about you know rigor and what does that look like you know if it’s growing so much who’s watching these programs and you know individual universities are and we found no reason to think it’s not doing correctly it’s just it’s grown a lot.” said Cramer.
With dual credit, students stay on their high school campus and go through the program with university approved teachers.
It helps colleges grow, while students keep more cash in their pockets.
Cramer said, "it’s a good way for colleges to sort of promote themselves before a student has actually made a decision. It’s great for students cause they get to save some time and some money so it’s just all around people are promoting these programs and I think it’s going to continue to grow.”
At the Stevens Point area public high school their program connects directly to Mid-state, and UW-Stevens Point.
"Here at SPASH and the participation has been growing significantly. You know, just last year at mid state alone we had about eight hundred fifty-five individual enrollments through the dual credit program so it’s really been growing. We have over twenty different classes that we offer here at SPASH.” said Assistant Principal Brent Gostomski.
Before you enroll in one of these programs, it's a good idea to talk with your high school, as well as with the college you plan to attend to see if they accept the credits to make sure its worth your time and money.