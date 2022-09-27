 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Wisconsin property values, tax rates see significant change

  • Updated
  • 0
Housing crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Whether you own commercial or residential, it's likely your property value went up this past year.

Those numbers were up 14% this year, according to findings by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

In our area, many counties saw increases just below that number, such as Marathon County seeing an 11.7% increase and Portage County's increase at 12.4%. Oneida and Vilas Counties were higher, at 15.9% and 17.4%, respectively.

Property tax rates, however, are continuing to fall, with this year's tax levy increase of 1.6% less than half of the previous year, continuing an ongoing trend.

If you are not a property owner and rent instead, you might be seeing a few changes coming your way, if you haven't already.

"If you are somebody who rents your apartment or home, this could mean that your rent went up, so people are seeing different impacts from these trends," said Mark Sommerhauser, a policy researcher for WPF.

Residential property values went up by nearly 15% statewide and 14% in Marathon County.

For a full breakdown on these numbers for individual counties and municipalities, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you