WISCONSIN PROUD: SPASH runners reflect on act of sportsmanship at finish line

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- For Cooper Erickson and Ethan Olds of Stevens Point Area Senior High, the act of finishing ahead of their competition came secondary to sportsmanship Friday.

In a 5K race in Neenah, Marquette, Michigan's Seppi Camilli, in second place, tripped with the finish line in sight.

Erickson saw the fall from his position in third place.

"It actually hurt to watch. It was very hard for me to watch, and instincts kicked in after that," Erickson said.

He then went to help get Camilli back to his feet, and teammate Ethan Olds, originally in fourth place, did the same.

"I was in the same situation during track season, I fell right before the finish line. Same fall, same everything. So I knew what he was going through, I knew what it felt like, so I just felt that it would be really nice if I helped pick him up," Olds said.

As a trio, they would all cross the finish line.

Camilli would finish in third place, 16 tenths of a second behind Olds. Erickson followed, 42 tenths of a second behind Camilli, ultimately passing up second place to finish in fourth.

Erickson says qualities like humility, selflessness, and sportsmanship are vital to the program that SPASH cross country has created.

"We have great respect for people that give it their all, and that's exactly what the Marquette kid did. He gave it his all, gave it his best effort, and I thought he deserved to finish that race," Erickson said.

Since then, the team has returned to chasing its next win.

The photo finish has gained several thousand interactions online across multiple social media posts, which wasn't why Erickson or Olds decided to do it.

"I was not thinking about it going viral," Olds said.

"I strive to put others before myself a lot. I'm just glad that he got across that line," Erickson said.

SPASH's boys cross country program won the Division 1 state title in 2022 and also made nationals the same year.

Four of the top five finishers in the Neenah 5K were all Panthers. Aloysius Franzen finished first and Andrew Dziak finished fifth.