Wisconsin Rapids bringing back veteran Honor Walk

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Rapids is bringing back its veteran "Honor Walk" for a second year.
Mayor Shane Blaser confirmed the news in an appearance on WSAU Radio Monday.
There will be around 40 veterans featured with individual banners on light poles along Grand Avenue from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
The route will be from the YMCA at the corner of Grand and Jackson Street, all the way to 8th Street.
Mayor Blaser also says there will be booklets featuring each veteran available along the route, provided by American Legion Post 9.
The city is already accepting both new and renewal applications for the 2024 Honor Walk, which can be found here.