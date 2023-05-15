Wisconsin Rapids dog park nearing completion

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pet owners in Wisconsin Rapids are nearly at the end of their wait for a new dog park.
In an appearance with WSAU Radio, Mayor Shane Blaser says the park is currently slated to open around mid-to-late summer, with multiple maintenance-related projects still needing to be done.
It's been in development for multiple years, and will be located near Oak Street and 24th Street, with specific areas for both small and large dogs.
However, not every potential feature has been approved for the site, and Blaser says they could be open to community involvement.
"I do think there would be some areas that would be nice to maybe put up a pavilion, put some picnic tables in there. I think there's a lot of ideas outside of what the city is taking responsibility for," he said.
They do plan to have fire hydrants and agility equipment provided for the dogs, but Blaser says he hopes a user group can fundraise for anything not in the current plan.
If you'd like to get involved, you can contact the city or your alderperson.